Ben Simmons: I know I'm the best rookie in the NBA

London, January 11: Ben Simmons said he knows he is the best rookie in the NBA as the Philadelphia 76ers sensation eyes All-Star selection alongside LeBron James.

All-Star and Rookie of the Year candidate Simmons has taken the NBA by storm in his first full season after his rookie campaign was delayed by a serious foot injury in 2016, having been drafted with the number one pick.

The 21-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the 76ers, while he has recorded four triple-doubles and 18 double-doubles.

"I want to be an All-Star honestly so if I'm an All-Star, I'd feel like rookie of the year," Simmons said ahead of Philadelphia's clash with the Boston Celtics in London on Thursday (January 11).

"I don't really look into that too much. I know I'm the best rookie in the league."

"That would be amazing," Simmons continued when asked about making the All-Star team. "I honestly don't know what I'd say about that but it would just be amazing. I'd just be blessed."

Asked who he would like to play with in the All-Star game, the Australian guard said: "Probably LeBron, that'd be cool.

"It's just been a dream to play in the NBA. As soon as I had the opportunity I was going to take it."