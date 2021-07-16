Blockbuster bantamweight bout to headline UFC Vegas 32

Sandhagen is coming off consecutive Performance of the Night-earning knockouts over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes.

Among the most diverse and entertaining strikers at bantamweight, he also holds wins over Raphael Assuncao, John Lineker and Iuri Alcantara. Sandhagen now looks to add another former UFC champion to his resume to stake his claim for a title shot.

Former two-time bantamweight champion Dillashaw returns to action for the first time in over two years. Throughout his UFC career, he has utilized his dynamic striking and grappling to secure memorable victories over Cody Garbrandt (twice), Renan Barao (twice) and John Lineker.

Dillashaw now has his sights set on making a statement against one of the division's top contenders while positioning himself for an opportunity to reclaim the belt.

The co-main event will see No. 3 ranked women's bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd square off with No. 9 Macy Chiasson.

Aggressive finisher Ladd hopes to pick up where she left off following a 2019 TKO victory over fellow contender Yana Kunitskaya.

During her UFC run she has also netted impressive stoppage wins against Tonya Evinger and Lina Länsberg. Ladd now aims to remind the 135-pound division that she's more dangerous than ever.

The Ultimate Fighter season 28 winner Chiasson looks to make the most of her first UFC co-main event opportunity.

Since joining the UFC roster in 2018, she has earned notable victories against Marion Reneau, Shanna Young and Sarah Moras. Chiasson is now gunning for the biggest win of her career to crack the bantamweight top five.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 14 ranked bantamweight contender Kyler Phillips takes on surging Raulian Paiva.



• Darren Elkins faces Darrick Minner in a clash of gritty featherweights.

• No. 14 ranked women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber locks horns with No. 13 Miranda Maverick.

• Mickey Gall squares off with Jordan Williams at welterweight.

• Undefeated Punahele Soriano meets fellow Dana White's Contender Series signee Brendan Allen in a battle of rising middleweights.

• In a pivotal heavyweight contenders' bout, No. 7 ranked Shamil Abdurakhimov faces No. 10 Chris Daukaus.

• Nassourdine Imavov squares off with Ian Heinisch in an intriguing middleweight contest.

• Surging bantamweight prospects collide when Adrian Yanez meets Randy Costa.

• Julio Arce returns to bantamweight to battle with Andre Ewell.

• No. 13 ranked women's bantamweight contender Sijara Eubanks returns to flyweight to take on Elise Reed.

• Diana Belbita faces Hannah Goldy in a women's strawweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw will take place Saturday, July 24 from UFC APEX is Las Vegas. All bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes beginning with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT and continuing with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

