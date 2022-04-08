Bokang Masunyane to face Jarred Brooks in ONE Strawweight World Title Eliminator

The encounter set for April 22 promises to bring fireworks as both fighters have been impressive inside the Circle. The 27-year-old Masunyane has a perfect 8-0 career mixed martial arts record.

Fighting out of Coach Quan University, he rose to the top of the rankings after a 37-second knockout of former world title challenger Rene Catalan.

He also defeated Ryuto "Dragon Boy" Sawada in his promotional debut at ONE: Mark of Greatness in 2019. His strong right hand could be the key to defeating Brooks, who has dominated the opposition since his debut in The Home of Martial Arts.

The Michigan native with an 18-2 career MMA record finished former strawweight contender Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang with a second-round submission.

The competitor from Mash Fight Team also scored a unanimous decision win over Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave this past January.

Both fighters could take the fight to the canvas given their wrestling expertise. But with a title opportunity on the line, they will exhaust every possible means to earn the shot at Pacio.

Musumeci vs. Imanari, Buchecha vs. Reug Reug added To ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic card

When the match is said and done, Pacio will make his fourth title defense against the winner. Pacio regained the crown against Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta at ONE: ROOTS OF HONOR in 2019.

Masunyane versus Brooks is just one of the thrilling attractions during ONE Championship's first event after ONE X.

Four-time IBJJF World Champion Mikey Musumeci will make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization against Japanese veteran Masakazu "Ashikan-Judan" Imanari in a submission grappling match.

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will also look to extend his ONE winning streak to three against "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane.

Teenage sensation Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell will also compete against Filipino-American Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Finally, the main event will feature Regian "The Immortal" Eersel's fourth defense of the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship. Standing in his way is Germany's Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

Source: Media Release