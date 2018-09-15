Boxing: Junior girls set Polish rings on fire, bag 13 medals including 6 gold

While the tournament witnessed a rich pool of pugilists from all the 17 participating nations, the Indian boxers pulled of a special feat with as many as 12 entering the finals. It was a rich medal haul with all the boxers earning a podium finish. Bharti, Tingmila Doungel, Sandeep Kaur, Neha, Arshi and Komal secured the yellow metal, while Amisha, Sanya Negi, Aashreya, Mitika, Raj Sahiba and Lipakshi settled for silver. The lone bronze came the way of Neha who had entered the semi-finals.

While there were some intense bouts, the Indian eves set a benchmark as they bested hosts Poland to finish as the numero uno ranked team in the tournament.

In the finals, Bharti won her 46 kg class bout with an unanimous 5:0 verdict over Poland’s Izabela Iwanczuk to set the ball in motion. This was followed by Tingmila Doungel, a student from boxing legend Mary Kom’s academy; she downed Eleina of Germany, also with a 5:0 points in 46 kg. Next in line, Sandeep Kaur also enjoyed a similar score line against Poland’s Karolina Ampulska in 52 kg.

Indian junior boxers finished as the No 1 team at the 32nd International Silesian Women's Championships in Poland.They bagged 6 Gold🥇6 Silver🥈and 1 Bronze🥉Kudos girls. 💪🇮🇳👊#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/aeqVupfa2s — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 14, 2018

The most enthralling bout turned out to be the one between Komal and Zybura of Poland, billed as the blue-ribband final with the Polish woman as the favourite. But the Indian came out with flying colours in the first round itself, sending down a series of combination punches on her rival, forcing the referee to stop the contest in round one itself. Neha in 54 kg too added to the list of gold with a split decision of 3:2 against her Latvian opponent, Nikolina.

Among the silver medal winners, Sanya Negi in 60 kg class lost by split decision (2-3) to her Swedish rival Thelma as did Mitika and Amisha against the host pugilist Natalia and Alexes respectively by clear 0:5 margins.

Lastly it was easy for Arshi in 57 kg as she did not have to enter the rings as her opponent Leona from Sweden, gave walkover. Coach, Amanpreet Chaudhury was adjudged the best coach of the tournament.

Score Sheet

1. 46kg: Bharti won against Izabela Iwanczuk (Poland) by 5-0

2. 48 kg: Tingmila Doungel won against Eleina (Germany) by 5-0

3. 50kg: Amisha lost against Alexes (Poland) by 0-5

4. 52kg: Sandeep Kaur won against Karolina Ampulska (Poland) by 5-0

5. 54kg: Neha won against Nikolika (Latvia) by 3-2

6. 57kg: Arshi won against Leona (Sweden) by walk over

7. 60kg: Sanya Negi lost against Thelma (Sweden) by 2-3

8. 63kg: Aashreya lost against Nina (Serbia) by 4-1

9. 66kg: Mitika lost against Natalia (Poland) by 3-2

10.70kg: Raj Sahiba SAHIBA lost against Zofta (Poland) by 5-0

11. 75kg: Neha lost against Parada Daira (Poland) by 0-5

12. 80kg: Koma won against Zybura (Poland) by RSC R1

13.+80kg: Lipakshi lost against Oliwia (Poland) by 0-5

Source: Press Release