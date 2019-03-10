English

Lakers forward Ingram expected to miss rest of season with DVT

By Opta
Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is suffering from deep venous thrombosis
Los Angeles, March 10: The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be without Brandon Ingram for the rest of the season as the forward is suffering from deep venous thrombosis in his right arm.

Ingram missed two games due to a sore right shoulder and underwent further testing on Friday, which revealed the seriousness of his injury.

The 21-year-old has been hampered by other injuries this season, including a sprained ankle in early December.

Ingram has averaged 18.3 points, 3.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 52 games in the current campaign.

Ingram, selected with the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Los Angeles, was shooting 49.7 per cent from the field, including 33.0 per cent from three-point range.

    Read more about: basketball los angeles lakers nba
    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
