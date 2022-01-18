Brandon Vera believes Kirill Grishenko will topple Anatoly Malykhin for interim heavyweight crown

The icon "The Truth" who held the throne for almost six years thinks both undefeated competitors have the arsenal to leave the Circle at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE with the championship.

"Either one of those guys can carry the heavyweight belt, the championship, and carry ONE Championship on their shoulders," the Filipino-American shared.

"Grishenko does spinning heel kicks, and Malykhin has lead hands. This is going to be a good match. Either guy deserves to be interim champ."

However, the 44-year-old feels that Grishenko can edge the Russian slugger at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"I'm going to go with the taller one [Grishenko]," he added. "The one who does spinning kicks."

The promotion's inaugural heavyweight world champion has kept an eye on these two mammoths since they joined the world's largest martial arts organization.

Malykhin debuted against Alexandre "Bebezao" Machado at ONE: FISTS OF FURY II, which aired in March of last year. The Golden Team mainstay forced the Brazilian veteran to submit from strikes late in the first round.

In his second outing inside the Circle, "Sladkiy" maintained his perfect finishing rate and undefeated 10-0 record by demolishing Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion Amir Aliakbari in the closing seconds of the opening frame.

The Kemerovo resident is confident of his chances at the interim strap. But Grishenko is no pushover because he's coming off consecutive victories against Dustin Joynson and Oumar Kane on the global stage.

Malykhin and Grishenko were favorites for the ONE Heavyweight World Title, but division king Arjan "Singh" Bhullar - who defeated Vera - reportedly turned down multiple offers to defend his gold.

Vera offered his thoughts on the situation and applauded ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for finding the perfect solution.

"I think that's a very good move by ONE Championship. I don't know the reason why Arjan is not competing. I don't know if it's medical or contractual or whatever it is.

"But if he's being held up for whatever [reason], we have plenty of amazing heavyweights that deserve a title shot and the limelight," the former United States Air Force enlistee shared.

"So, ONE Championship, congrats on keeping it moving. Chatri doing big things, I'm a fan!"

