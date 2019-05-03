English

Celtics exec Ainge suffers 'mild' heart attack, expected to make full recovery

By Opta
Danny Ainge

New York, May 3: Boston Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee, the team announced on Thursday (May 2).

According to the one-paragraph release, Ainge, 60, "received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery".

Ainge was in Milwaukee for the Celtics' Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Bucks.

He will return to Boston shortly, the Celtics said, adding that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Ainge suffered a minor heart attack in 2009 that required a brief hospital stay.

Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks best-of-seven NBA playoff series, tied 1-1, is scheduled for Friday in Boston.

Ainge, who played for the Celtics in eight of 15 NBA seasons, was a member of two Larry Bird-led NBA championship teams in 1984 and '86.

The Celtics originally hired Ainge as executive director of basketball operations in 2003. A de facto general manager, he was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2008, after the Celtics won their first, and thus far only, NBA title under his front-office leadership.

He also played for MLB's Toronto Blue Jays.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
