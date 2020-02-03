Nets' Irving to be re-evaluated in a week after knee sprain

Irving hurt his right knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 113-107 NBA defeat in Washington.

Coming off a season-high 54 points against the Chicago Bulls, Irving became tangled up with Wizards guard Bradley Beal and fell awkwardly on his knee.

The Nets tweeted on Sunday said: "An MRI perform this morning on Kyrie Irving's right knee confirmed last night's diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain. Irving will be re-evaluated in one week."

Irving has already endured an injury-hit campaign, with the Nets guard – who arrived from the Boston Celtics to join fellow recruit Kevin Durant in Brooklyn – missing 26 games due to a right shoulder impingement.

The 2016 NBA champion and six-time All-Star also missed a game with a hamstring injury, while he sat out against the New York Knicks following the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Irving is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Nets this season.