Bucks lose 2022 second-round pick over Bogdanovic talks

Milwaukee were reported to have agreed a deal for Bogdanovic last month, but the 28-year-old instead joined the Atlanta Hawks after starring with the Sacramento Kings.

The NBA found the Bucks had violated rules "governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions", with Milwaukee losing their 2022 second-round pick.

"The league conducted an investigation into whether the Bucks had discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic and/or his agent regarding a free agent contract prior to the date when such discussions were permitted," the NBA statement read.

"The investigation concluded that early discussions did in fact occur, constituting conduct detrimental to the NBA.

"The penalty took into account the Bucks' cooperation with the investigation, the absence of evidence of any impermissible early agreement on the terms of a contract between the Bucks and Bogdanovic, and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanovic."

Milwaukee begin their NBA season against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday (December 23).