Cameron Champ secures maiden PGA Tour win

Jackson, October 29: Cameron Champ claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in style, cruising to a four-stroke victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday (October 28).

The American, 23, fired a four-under 68 in the final round at the Country Club of Jackson to finish at 21 under.

Champ, among the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, took control of the event in the third round, when he carded a 64.

He produced a strong finish on Sunday, making five birdies on his final six holes to close out his success.

Canadian Corey Conners (68) finished outright second at 17 under, two shots ahead of Carlos Ortiz (64) and Sam Burns (68).

Roberto Castro (65) and Anders Albertson (66) were a shot further back, while a group of seven players were tied for seventh.

    Monday, October 29, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
