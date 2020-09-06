Catlin holds off Kaymer in Valderrama thriller to win maiden European Tour title

It was a day of battle at Valderrama with Catlin not making a single birdie during his four-over-par 75.

The American made several fine saves down the stretch, though, and a par at the last was enough to finish the tournament at two over, one shot clear of two-time major winner Kaymer.

The lead exchanged several times on a day where strong winds again made for difficult scoring conditions but Kaymer negotiated the elements pretty well early doors – including sinking a fine 25-foot putt for par on the sixth.

A costly double bogey at the ninth when he had to hit a provisional after losing his ball off the tee proved costly as Catlin was able to open up a two-shot lead at the turn.

In a see-saw battle, a bogey for Catlin and birdie for Kaymer at the 12th meant the German hit the front and another crucial moment at the 15th followed, in which the former drained a par putt and the latter dropped a shot to tie the scores.

But Catlin made par at the last when Kaymer could only bogey to bring an end to an intriguing fight.

Justin Harding had briefly been co-leading after making birdie at the 17th but an ugly double bogey at the last meant he finished in a tie for third with Antoine Rozner and Wil Besseling.