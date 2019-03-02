Cavs' Frye to retire after NBA season

Reports of Frye's plans to retire surfaced after he placed a revealing post on his Instagram following a victory against the New York Knicks saying it was his last game in Madison Square Garden.

The 35-year-old Cavaliers forward – who was part of Cleveland's championship-winning team three years ago – confirmed his plans via Twitter on Friday.

"Yes, I am really retiring," he wrote. "It's been an amazing ride. I've had the chance to have some amazing team-mates and play for some great coaches. I'm gonna miss it but I'm super excited to see the other side of the fence!"

Yes, i am really retiring. It’s been a amazing ride. I’ve had the chance to have some amazing teammates and play for some great coaches. I’m gonna miss it but I’m super excited to see the other side of the fence! — Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) March 1, 2019

Frye has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and the Knicks.

He is averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds through 29 games with Cleveland this year. This is his 13th NBA season.

The Cavaliers are 15-47 and sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. They will take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.