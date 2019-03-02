English

Cavs' Frye to retire after NBA season

By Opta
Channing Frye
Channing Frye, 35, confirmed his plans to retire following the 2018-19 NBA campaign.

New York, March 2: Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Channing Frye will retire at the end of the NBA season, the 2016 champion announced.

Reports of Frye's plans to retire surfaced after he placed a revealing post on his Instagram following a victory against the New York Knicks saying it was his last game in Madison Square Garden.

The 35-year-old Cavaliers forward – who was part of Cleveland's championship-winning team three years ago – confirmed his plans via Twitter on Friday.

"Yes, I am really retiring," he wrote. "It's been an amazing ride. I've had the chance to have some amazing team-mates and play for some great coaches. I'm gonna miss it but I'm super excited to see the other side of the fence!"

Frye has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and the Knicks.

He is averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds through 29 games with Cleveland this year. This is his 13th NBA season.

The Cavaliers are 15-47 and sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. They will take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
