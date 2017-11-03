Cavs' Thompson expected to miss 3-4 weeks with calf injury

Cleveland, November 3: The reeling Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be without centre Tristan Thompson for up to a month as he recovers from a left calf injury.

On Thursday (November 2), Cleveland announced that Thompson is set to be sidelined for three to four weeks after suffering a calf strain during the Cavs' 124-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (November 1).

Thompson – an NBA championship winner in 2016 – was hurt late in the second quarter in Cleveland. He had to be helped off the floor and could be seen hobbling to the locker room.

The 26-year-old is averaging 4.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season in 21.6 minutes of playing time.

The Cavaliers (3-5) have now lost four consecutive games, and five of six, as the team search for chemistry after adding eight new players to the roster in the offseason.

