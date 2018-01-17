Celtics great Jo Jo White dead at 71

Boston, January 17: Boston Celtics great and Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White died at 71 after a battle with cancer, it was announced on Tuesday (January 16).

A seven-time All-Star and MVP of the 1976 NBA Finals, White had his number 10 jersey retired by the Celtics in 1982.

The point guard was also a member of the gold-medal-winning United States Olympic team in 1968 and played for the Celtics from 1969-70 to the 1978-79 season, winning two titles. His streak of 488 consecutive games played is still a Celtics record.

"We are terribly saddened by the passing of the great Jo Jo White," the Celtics said in a statement.

"He was a champion and a gentleman; supremely talented and brilliant on the court, and endlessly gracious off of it. Jo Jo was a key member of two championship teams, an NBA Finals MVP, a gold medal-winning Olympian, and a Hall of Famer.

"His contributions to the team’s championship legacy may have only been surpassed by the deep and lasting impact that he had in the community. The thoughts and sympathies of the entire Celtics organisation are with the White family."

White's jersey was also retired by the Kansas Jayhawks in 2003.

He finished his NBA career with the nearby Kansas City Kings for the 1980-1981 season.

In his NBA career, White averaged 18.3 points per game during the regular season and 21.5 points in the playoffs.

