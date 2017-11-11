Celtics extend winning streak to 11, Thunder beat Clippers

Boston, November 11: The Boston Celtics stayed hot in the NBA, while Paul George inspired the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 90-87 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

The Celtics lost Kyrie Irving to a concussion but they still managed to rally past the Hornets in Boston.

George helped the Thunder by scoring 42 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in a 120-111 home win.

The Thunder star hit 13 of 22 shots from the field, including four of seven from three-point range.

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, taking a rare back seat, added 22 points with eight assists and three steals.

Lou Williams led the Clippers 5-6 with 35 points and seven rebounds, but Blake Griffin mustered just 17 points on five of 19 shooting.

PISTONS DUO STAR

Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond suffered disappointing seasons in 2016-17, but they have both looked like All-Stars this term. Drummond completed his ninth double-double already by scoring 16 points with 20 rebounds and seven assists in the Pistons' 111-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Jackson added 22 points with six assists. He also made two clutch three-pointers late in the game to help the Pistons win.

WOEFUL HORNETS

Not only did the Hornets lead by 16 points at half-time, they were playing against a Celtics team without Al Horford (concussion), and then Irving left early with his own head injury. Still, the Hornets 5-7 scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter to allow the Celtics to rally for victory.

ANTETOKOUNMPO WITH THE 360!

All-Star and early MVP favourite Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 94-87 win at the San Antonio Spurs.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Pistons 111-104 Atlanta Hawks; Indiana Pacers 105-87 Chicago Bulls; Orlando Magic 128-112 Phoenix Suns; Oklahoma City Thunder 120-111 Los Angeles Clippers; Boston Celtics 90-87 Charlotte Hornets; Milwaukee Bucks 94-87 San Antonio Spurs; Miami Heat 84-74 Utah Jazz; Brooklyn Nets 101-97 Portland Trail Blazers

76ERS AT WARRIORS

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been nothing short of elite in his de facto rookie season. Simmons is averaging 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, and he already has seven double-doubles and two triple-doubles. Reigning champions the Golden State Warriors are back on track with five successive wins after a slow start. They dismantled the young Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week, so the 76ers may be destined for a similar fate.

Source: OPTA