NBA: Celtics top Lakers for 10th straight win, Warriors beat Timberwolves

Boston, November 9: The Boston Celtics earned their 10th successive win after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 107-96, while reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors were also victorious.

Celtics star centre Al Horford missed Wednesday's (November 8) game with a concussion, but Aron Baynes stepped up in his place with a game-high 21 points on eight-of-12 shooting, eight rebounds and three assists.

Kyrie Irving added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, Celtics team-mate Marcus Morris added 18 points and Terry Rozier scored 14 points from off the bench.

Boston rookie lottery pick Jayson Tatum left the game early with a right ankle injury after scoring five points in just nine minutes of action. The Celtics (10-2) lead the Eastern Conference, but they have suffered a myriad of injuries.

The Lakers had six players score double-figures, but Lonzo Ball was not one of them. The second pick in this year's NBA Draft, scored just nine points on four of 15 shooting. He is shooting under 30 per cent from the field this season.

Golden State were too good for the Minnesota Timberwolves, triumphing 125-101 for their fifth consecutive victory.

Klay Thompson (28 points) and Stephen Curry (22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists) led the way in the absence of Kevin Durant, who sat out due to a left thigh contusion.

DRUMMONDS LIFTS PISTONS

Detroit Pistons centre Andre Drummond scored 14 points on seven-of-nine shooting with 21 rebounds and four assists in a 114-97 win over the Indiana Pacers. Drummond did miss all seven of his free-throw attempts, but he has looked like an All-Star this season while leading Detroit to an 8-3 record.

The Warriors used a huge third quarter, scoring 44 points, to see off the Timberwolves. It was a Golden State season-high for points in a quarter and the Warriors' fourth 40-point quarter through 12 games.

JACKSON FAILS TO DELIVER… AGAIN

Phoenix Suns rookie lottery pick Josh Jackson struggled again in a 126-115 loss to the Miami Heat. Jackson scored just five points with one assist, one rebound and three turnovers in 10 minutes of action. Jackson has now scored under 10 points in five of his last eight games.

SPLASH BROTHERS DAZZLE

The Warriors stayed hot thanks to Thompson and Curry.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Celtics 107-96 Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors 125-101 Minnesota Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons 114-97 Indiana Pacers

Orlando Magic 112-99 New York Knicks

Miami Heat 126-115 Phoenix Suns

CAVALIERS AT ROCKETS

Houston Rockets star James Harden has displayed MVP-like form this season, averaging 29.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled with consistency, losing five out of their last seven games, but they have also defeated the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks during that stretch. The Rockets, winners of three straight, have seven players averaging at least 8.5 points per game.

Source: OPTA