English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chandigarh’s Rituz puts up a dominating show on the opening day of the Women’s National Boxing Championships

By
World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal will be seen in action. File Photo
World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal will be seen in action. File Photo

Kannur, Dec. 2: The 4th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship took off with 235 boxers from 33 teams participating at Mundayad Indoor Stadium, Kannur, Kerala on Monday.

A total of 23 matches were played on the first day with Punjab's Minakshi (48 kg) displaying superb control and movement to defeat Meghalaya's Eva Marbaniang 5-0. Chandigarh's Rituz also began her campaign emphatically as she defeated Ladakh's Dechen in a one-sided affair in the light fly weight category as the referee had to stop the contest in round one itself.

Spurred by the home support, Kerala's Anchu Sabu (48 kg) sprung the surprise of the day as she landed a string of power-packed punches on Manika Kumari from Bengal and bagged the bout with an RSC verdict in round 2.

However, the most exciting bout of the day was played between Assam's Priya Gorh and Madhya Pradesh's Anjali Sharma again in the 48kg. Both the boxers fought neck and neck in all the three rounds as Priya prevailed at the end with a split verdict, 3-2 going in her favour.

The fourth edition will witness some of India's topmost talents as well as some of the emerging boxers - World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal (57 kg), Junior Youth Champions Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and 2017 Youth World Champion Shashi Chopra (60 kg), President's Cup gold medallist Monica (48 kg), Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meenakumari Devi (54 kg) and India Open gold medallist Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) vying for the coveted National crown.

The pugilists will be competing in all the ten weight categories- 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81kg and +81kg as the team from Ladakh are participating for the first time, thereby validating Boxing Federation of India (BFI)'s efforts to promote boxing across every corner of the country.

Last year, Haryana finished at the top of the podium followed by Railways who came second with 39 points.

The preliminary matches will be played on the first four days followed by the knockout stage starting from December 6. The final matches will be played on December 8.

Source: Press Release

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JAM 1 - 1 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing india
Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue