Chatri Sityodtong confirms epic fights for ONE X and ONE: BAD BLOOD

The revelation was made by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong during his special appearance on "The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani" on Wednesday (January 12).

Following its postponement amid a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, ONE X, the organization's 10th-anniversary event, is now set for Saturday, 26 March, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Two atomweight megastars will go toe-to-toe at the promotion's biggest spectacle ever. "Unstoppable" Angela Lee defends her ONE Atomweight World Title versus #1 contender Stamp Fairtex.

The Pattaya resident earned her shot at the longtime atomweight queen by winning the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship over Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat.

The Fairtex representative is chasing a third world title in a different discipline, having earned the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Atomweight Muay Thai World Title before transitioning into mixed martial arts.

Sityodtong also confirmed that ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will defend his belt against #2-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.

Moraes proved that he's one of the best MMA fighters of this generation when he knocked out MMA GOAT Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson at ONE on TNT I last year. That finish earned him ONE Championship's MMA Knockout of the Year in 2021.

One more battle that will leave fans at the edge of their seats is the special rules super-fight between Johnson and reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

This battle of superstars will consist of four three-minute rounds that alternate between Muay Thai and mixed martial arts rules.

Last but not least, Sityodtong also made public the highly-anticipated showdown between ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes and top contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker will now take place at ONE: BAD BLOOD, which broadcasts live on Friday, 11 February.

Source: Media Release