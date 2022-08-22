Chinese MMA athletes to headline three UFC events including UFC 281 in November

UFC WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Carla Esparza (20-6, fighting out of Irvine, California, USA) is determined to keep her belt in her second reign atop the division.
• UFC women's strawweight champion
• No. 6 women's pound-for-pound fighter
• Four wins by knockout, four by submission
• Has won six in a row
• Holds wins over Xiaonan Yan, Marina Rodriguez, and Michelle Waterson
China's first UFC world champion, Zhang Weili (22-3, fighting out of Beijing, China), looks to regain her title and resume divisional dominance.
• No. 2 ranked strawweight
• No. 5 women's pound-for-pound fighter
• Eleven wins by knockout, seven by submission
• Has won one Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night awards
• Holds wins over Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk
UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA and air live in Asia on Sunday, November 13.
