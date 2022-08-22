Chinese MMA athletes to headline three UFC events including UFC 281 in November

While Esparza vs Weili takes the co-main event slot, the main event of UFC 281 will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Looking to regain the 115-pound title in the Big Apple, Zhang is coming off one of the most impressive victories of her career, a Performance of the Night knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their June rematch.

But to get her belt back, she will have to get by a champion in prime form in Esparza, who has won six straight, including victories over Michelle Waterson, Marina Rodriguez, and Rose Namajunas.

On her upcoming bot, Zhang Weili said, "There have been five champions in UFC strawweight history, Carla is the only one that I haven't fought. I'm sure we both will give our best performance. I want to thank Carla for taking the fight, let's get everything ready and give fans a great fight."

Prior to UFC 281, two more outstanding Chinese athletes will appear in their first ever main events in UFC Fight Night events in September and October.

Now, let's take a look at UFC 281 co-main event talking points and the two other Chinese MMA prospects in action:

UFC WOMEN'S STRAWWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP Carla Esparza (20-6, fighting out of Irvine, California, USA) is determined to keep her belt in her second reign atop the division. • UFC women's strawweight champion • No. 6 women's pound-for-pound fighter • Four wins by knockout, four by submission • Has won six in a row • Holds wins over Xiaonan Yan, Marina Rodriguez, and Michelle Waterson China's first UFC world champion, Zhang Weili (22-3, fighting out of Beijing, China), looks to regain her title and resume divisional dominance. • No. 2 ranked strawweight • No. 5 women's pound-for-pound fighter • Eleven wins by knockout, seven by submission • Has won one Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night awards • Holds wins over Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA and air live in Asia on Sunday, November 13. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN VS SONG In Las Vegas at the Apex Arena, top bantamweights will jockey to enter the title contention conversation as No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen (14-1, fighting out of Aurora, Colorado, USA) faces No. 10 ranked Song Yadong (19-6-1, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China). UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen VS Song will air live in Asia on Sunday, September 17. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN VS YAN Top women's strawweights will put their top five status on the line as Brazilian jiu jitsu ace #4 Mackenzie Dern (12-2, fighting out of Glendale, Arizona, USA) faces Sanda striker #5 Yan Xiaonan (13-3, fighting out of Liaoning, China). UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan will air live in Asia on Sunday, October 2.

Source: Press Release