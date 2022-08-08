Chris Hemsworth’s reply for Mirabai Chanu after fans asks Thor to ‘give up his hammer’ for the CWG medallist

Chanu clinched India’s first gold medal in Birmingham and the star Indian weightlifter did it in style.

Mirabai Chanu wins gold in 49kg weightlifting; India's first gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

The Olympic silver medallist broke the Commonwealth Games record in snatch as she pocketed the yellow metal. With a total lift of 201kg (88kgs+113kgs), Chanu put up a record-breaking show.

Coming to the competition, Chanu was in a league of her own during the entire length of the competition and she maintained her edge in the Birmingham Games with ease.

Chanu’s dazzling show in the 49kg field, saw Twitterati hail the the weightlifter. Following her win, Chanu took to Twitter, and wrote, “Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away.”

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

One of her fans congratulated the lifter and wrote, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer,” and tagged Chris Hemsworth. And much to everyone’s delight, Hemsworth responded as he lauded the Indian gold medallist.

Australian actor Hemswroth, who plays the role of the Marvel universe superhero, responded as he wrote, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend.”

Chanu’s gold medal winning feat, saw the 27-year-old defend her Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. Chanu’s gold in Birmingham saw her take her medal tally in the Commonwealth Games to three, having previously won silver in the 2014 Glasgow edition and gold in the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

On the final day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India added six medals, including four gold medals to finish fourth on the final medal stands. The Indian contingent finished with a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.