LeBron becomes third player to score 2,000 points or more in 10 straight seasons

James became just the third player in NBA history to score at least 2,000 points in 10 or more consecutive seasons following his haul of 37 points in Cleveland's 121-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday (March 25).

The three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP sits behind Hall of Famers Karl Marlone (12) and Michael Jordan (11) on the short list.

James – in his 15th NBA season – finished the game with 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

LeBron James has now reached 2,000-points this season. He is just the 3rd player in NBA history to have 10 different seasons with 2,000 points or more, joining Karl Malone (12) and Michael Jordan (11). pic.twitter.com/X7rVNj3Ogh — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 25, 2018

"How do I feel? I feel great," James, 33, said after the game.

The Cavaliers (44-29) have now won five in a row with James leading the way.

James is averaging 27.4 points per game this season with 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Source: OPTA