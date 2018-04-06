Commonwealth Games 2018: Le Clos takes medal record as cycling siblings star

The South African surpassed Ian Thorpe's previous mark of 12 medals when he secured gold in the 50-metre butterfly, but his hopes of setting a new overall record of 19 were dashed in the 200m freestyle.

Shooters Mick Gault and Philip Adams each made it to the podium on 18 occasions during their careers, and Le Clos can now only match that pair at these Games as he prepares for five more events.

Also in the pool, Australia's Clyde Lewis made the most of his second chance by taking gold in the 400m individual medley final. Lewis had initially failed to make it through trials, but was handed a place due to a team-mate's withdrawal and capitalised to the fullest extent.

Elsewhere, it was a family affair in the Anna Meares Velodrome as a pair of Scottish siblings picked up medals and promised to celebrate in style.

LE CLOS CLOSING IN ON OVERALL RECORD

After winning the 50m fly final, Le Clos could only manage seventh in the 200m free – won by Kyle Chalmers – as he saw his hopes of surpassing Gault and Adams at these Games ended. But the four-time Olympic medallist has no fears over reaching the magical 19 mark.

"I'm very happy with the 50. The 200, not so much," he said. "I went hard early, try to kill the race if I could, then hang on. When I saw Kyle coming past I was like, 'argh', I nearly grabbed his leg!

"I can still get six medals. I am only 25. It's my third Games. I will get the record so there's no problem."

KEEP IT IN THE FAMILY

In the velodrome, there were two reasons for the Archibald clan to celebrate as brother and sister John and Katie each picked up medals.

Katie prevailed in the 3000m individual pursuit, while her sibling was second behind England's Charlie Tanfield in the 4000m event.

"You sometimes feel embarrassed about over-egging the pride of wearing the Scotland jersey, but this meant so much," Olympic team pursuit champion Katie told BBC Sport.

"The Archibalds aren't known for parties, but this is going to be the biggest Friday night we've had in a while."

MCKEOWN LEADS HOME TRIUMPHANT HOME TRIO

Lewis and Chalmers' victories were part of a dominant day for Australia in the pool, the home nation picking up 10 medals, including five golds.

After Mitch Larkin led home an Aussie one-two ahead of Bradley Woodward in the 100m backstroke, Emma McKeown, Madeline Groves and Brianna Throssell completed a sweep of the medals in the 100m fly and the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team edged out England and Scotland.

England's Sarah Vasey was Friday's other gold medallist at the Optus Aquatic Centre, touching home in front of Jamaica's Alia Atkinson and the hosts' Leiston Pickett.

Elsewhere, home favourites Stephanie Morton and Matt Glaetzer won the women's sprint and the men's keirin respectively while Canada's female gymnasts took team glory ahead of England and Australia.

In the Carrara Sports Arena, there were weightlifting golds for India's Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, Gareth Evans of Wales and home competitor Tia-Clair Toomey.

Source: OPTA/Omnisport