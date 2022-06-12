Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

The appearance in Birmingham 2022 will be India's 18th at the CWG and among the 20 sports/discipline, the country's athletes or players will take part in 9 sports including cricket, which will make it's debut at the games.

As it stands, 109 athletes or players - 48 men and 61 women - have qualified for Birmingham 2022. Tokyo 2020 Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and the men's hockey team are some of the names that will represent the country.

Indians will be participating in Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Hockey, Triathlon and Table Tennis. The draw for hockey and cricket have already been done as well. Cricket will be a women's only event and will be in T20 format.

In cricket, the women's team, who qualified via the ICC rankings, have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. Meanwhile, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B.

Hockey men's team have been drawn alongside Ghana, England, Canada and Wales in Pool B of the men's pool stage, while the women's team have been drawn alongside the same teams in Pool A of the women's pool stage.

Now, let's take a look at the players or athletes that have qualified for CWG 2022 from India:

Athletics (5 - men & 3 - women)

Men's Long Jump: J. Jeswin Aldrin, M. Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Women's Long Jump: Ancy Sojan

Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Mohit Yadav

Women's Hammer Throw: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh

Badminton

Men: Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, B. Sumeeth Reddy

Women: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly

Boxing (8 - men and 4 - women)

Men

Boxer Weight Category Shiva Thapa Flyweight (51 kg) Mohammad Hussamuddin Featherweight (57 kg) Amit Panghal Light Welterweight (63.5 kg) Rohit Tokas Welterweight (67 kg) Sumit Kundu Middleweight (75 kg) Ashish Kumar Light Heavyweight (80 kg) Sanjeet Kumar Heavyweight (92 kg) Sagar Super Heavyweight (+92 kg)

Women

Boxer Weight Category Nitu Ganghas Minimumweight (48 kg) Nikhat Zareen Light Flyweight (50 kg) Jasmire Lamboria Lightweight (60 kg) Lovlina Borgohain Light Middleweight (70 kg)

Cricket

Indian women squad for Birmingham 2022 will be announced soon

Hockey

Both men and women's squad for Birmingham 2022 will be announce before the games

Table Tennis (3 - men and 4 - women)

Men's team: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai

Women's team: Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya

Triathlon (men - will be announced soon and women - 2)

Women: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan

Weightlifting (men - 8 and women - 7)

Men

Weightlifter Event/Category Sanket Sargar 55 kg Gururaja Poojary 61 kg Jeremy Lalrinnunga 67 kg Achinta Sheuli 73 kg Ajay Singh 81 kg Vikas Thakur 96 kg Lovepreet Singh 109 kg Gurdeep Singh +109 kg

Women

Weightlifter Event/Category Saikhom Mirabai Chanu 49 kg Bindyarani Devi 55 kg Popy Hazarika 59 kg Harjinder Kaur 71 kg Punam Yadav 76 kg Bannur Natesh Usha 87 kg Purnima Pandey +87 kg

Wrestling (6 - men and 6 - women)

Men

Wrestler Weight Category Ravi Kumar Dahiya 57 kg Bajrang Punia 65 kg Naveen 74 kg Deepak Punia 86 kg Deepak 97 kg Mohit Dahiya 125 kg

Women

Wrestler Weight Category Pooja Gehlot 50 kg Vinesh Phogat 53 kg Anshu Malik 57 kg Sakshi Malik 62 kg Divya Kakran 68 kg Pooka Sihag 76 kg