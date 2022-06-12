Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

India will be one of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (also known as Birmingham 2022), scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.
The appearance in Birmingham 2022 will be India's 18th at the CWG and among the 20 sports/discipline, the country's athletes or players will take part in 9 sports including cricket, which will make it's debut at the games.
As it stands, 109 athletes or players - 48 men and 61 women - have qualified for Birmingham 2022. Tokyo 2020 Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and the men's hockey team are some of the names that will represent the country.
Indians will be participating in Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Hockey, Triathlon and Table Tennis. The draw for hockey and cricket have already been done as well. Cricket will be a women's only event and will be in T20 format.
In cricket, the women's team, who qualified via the ICC rankings, have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. Meanwhile, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B.
Hockey men's team have been drawn alongside Ghana, England, Canada and Wales in Pool B of the men's pool stage, while the women's team have been drawn alongside the same teams in Pool A of the women's pool stage.
Now, let's take a look at the players or athletes that have qualified for CWG 2022 from India:
Athletics (5 - men & 3 - women)
Men's Long Jump: J. Jeswin Aldrin, M. Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Women's Long Jump: Ancy Sojan
Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Mohit Yadav
Women's Hammer Throw: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh
Badminton
Men: Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, B. Sumeeth Reddy
Women: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly
Boxing (8 - men and 4 - women)
Men
|Boxer
|Weight Category
|Shiva Thapa
|Flyweight (51 kg)
|Mohammad Hussamuddin
|Featherweight (57 kg)
|Amit Panghal
|Light Welterweight (63.5 kg)
|Rohit Tokas
|Welterweight (67 kg)
|Sumit Kundu
|Middleweight (75 kg)
|Ashish Kumar
|Light Heavyweight (80 kg)
|Sanjeet Kumar
|Heavyweight (92 kg)
|Sagar
|Super Heavyweight (+92 kg)
Women
|Boxer
|Weight Category
|Nitu Ganghas
|Minimumweight (48 kg)
|Nikhat Zareen
|Light Flyweight (50 kg)
|Jasmire Lamboria
|Lightweight (60 kg)
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Light Middleweight (70 kg)
Cricket
Indian women squad for Birmingham 2022 will be announced soon
Hockey
Both men and women's squad for Birmingham 2022 will be announce before the games
Table Tennis (3 - men and 4 - women)
Men's team: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai
Women's team: Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya
Triathlon (men - will be announced soon and women - 2)
Women: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan
Weightlifting (men - 8 and women - 7)
Men
|Weightlifter
|Event/Category
|Sanket Sargar
|55 kg
|Gururaja Poojary
|61 kg
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|67 kg
|Achinta Sheuli
|73 kg
|Ajay Singh
|81 kg
|Vikas Thakur
|96 kg
|Lovepreet Singh
|109 kg
|Gurdeep Singh
|+109 kg
Women
|Weightlifter
|Event/Category
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|49 kg
|Bindyarani Devi
|55 kg
|Popy Hazarika
|59 kg
|Harjinder Kaur
|71 kg
|Punam Yadav
|76 kg
|Bannur Natesh Usha
|87 kg
|Purnima Pandey
|+87 kg
Wrestling (6 - men and 6 - women)
Men
|Wrestler
|Weight Category
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|57 kg
|Bajrang Punia
|65 kg
|Naveen
|74 kg
|Deepak Punia
|86 kg
|Deepak
|97 kg
|Mohit Dahiya
|125 kg
Women
|Wrestler
|Weight Category
|Pooja Gehlot
|50 kg
|Vinesh Phogat
|53 kg
|Anshu Malik
|57 kg
|Sakshi Malik
|62 kg
|Divya Kakran
|68 kg
|Pooka Sihag
|76 kg
