Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 6: India Schedule, Events List on August 3, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

So, in which all events India will be eyeing to pluck medals? And there are also some disciplines that do not offer medal immediately, but still holds a lot of importance.

Cricket is one of them as India need win over the dangerous Barbados to progress to the knockouts from Group A along with Australia.

Here is India’s Day 6 schedule and IST timing of events at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

All the events will be live on Sony Sports Networks while live streaming will be Sony LIV.

1. Athletics

Women's Shot Put final - Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am, Thursday)

Men's high jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm)

2. Boxing

45kg-48 kg: quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) - quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) - quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am, Thursday)

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) - quarterfinals: Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM, Wednesday)

3. Cricket

Women's T20: India vs Barbados (10.30 PM)

4. Hockey

Women's Pool A - India vs Canada (3.30 PM)

Men's Pool B - India vs Canada (6.30 PM)

5. Judo

Women's 78kg quarterfinals: Tulika Mann, 2.30 PM

Men's 100kg Round of 16: Deepak Deswal, 2.30 PM

6. Lawn Bowls

Men's Singles: Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM and 4 PM

Women's Pair: India vs Niue — 1 PM and 4 PM

Men's Fours: India vs Cook Islands and England 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women's Triple: India vs Niue, 7.30 PM

7. Squash

Mixed Doubles round of 32: India vs Sri Lanka (3.30 PM)

8. Para Table Tennis

Bhavina Patel vs Daniela di Toro (Women's Singles 3-5) - 3:10 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Sue Bailey (Women's Singles 3-5)- 3:10 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (Women's Singles 6-10) - 3:10 PM

Raj Alagar vs George Wyndham (Men's Singles 3-5) - 4:55 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (Women's Singles 6-10) - 9:40 PM

Bhavina Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Women's Singles 3-5) - 10:15 PM

Sonalben Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Women's Single 3-5) - 10:15 PM

Raj Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Men's Singles 3-5) - 12 AM (Wednesday)

Weightlifting

Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh (2.00 PM)

Women's 87kg - Purnima Pandey (6.30 PM)

Men's 109+kg - Gurdeep Singh (11 PM).