Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule Day 1, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

1 Lawn Bowl - 05:30 pm IST
Indian players in action
Sunil Bahadur
Chandan Kumar Singh
Navneet Singh
Dinesh Kumar
Mridul Borgohain
Pinki
Tania Choudhury
Rupa Rani Tirkey
Nayan Moni Saikia
Lovely Choubey
2 Table Tennis - 06:30 pm IST
Men’s and Womens’ Team Event Qualification Round 1
Indian players in action
Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale.
Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.
3 Swimming - 07:30 pm IST
Indian players in action
Sajan Prakash
Srihari Nataraj
Kushagra Rawat
4. Cricket, Women’s T20I - 08:00 pm IST
Australia vs India Group Match
5 Triathalon
Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final - 08:00 pm IST
Indian players in action
Sanjana Joshi
Pragnya Mohan
6 Boxing - 9:00 pm - 3 AM IST
Indian players in action
Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32
Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32
Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67 KG (R 32)
Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 75 KG (R 32)
7 Squash - 09:00 pm IST
Indian players in action
Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh.
Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla
8 Badminton - 11:00 pm IST
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan.
9. Hockey — Not before 6.30 PM
Women’s Group Match: India v Ghana
10 Where to Watch
The CWG 2022 will telecasted live on Sony Sports Networks while the live streaming will be on Sony LIV.