Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule Day 1, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

But the focus will be on cricket, badminton, boxing and hockey. Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of buzz surrounding the cricket fixture between India and Australia on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games at the Edgbaston cricket ground.

India have sent a strong side for the CWG 2022, as cricket is coming back to the global event after a gap of 24 years. The last time cricket featured in a Commonwealth Games was in 1998.

India will have a very formidable opponent in Australia, who had defeated them in their last match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Then we have also a much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match on a cricket field, but on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games it will be India vs Australia that will be hogging all the limelight.

Similarly, India will start their hockey campaign in CWG 2022 through the women’s side, who will take on Ghana in a group match.

India will also see some of their badminton stars descending on to the court aiming for a gold medal after the disappointment in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

So, here we are giving you India's Day 1 Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2022 and IST Time and telecast details.

1 Lawn Bowl - 05:30 pm IST Indian players in action Sunil Bahadur Chandan Kumar Singh Navneet Singh Dinesh Kumar Mridul Borgohain Pinki Tania Choudhury Rupa Rani Tirkey Nayan Moni Saikia Lovely Choubey 2 Table Tennis - 06:30 pm IST Men’s and Womens’ Team Event Qualification Round 1 Indian players in action Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale. Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty. 3 Swimming - 07:30 pm IST Indian players in action Sajan Prakash Srihari Nataraj Kushagra Rawat 4. Cricket, Women’s T20I - 08:00 pm IST Australia vs India Group Match 5 Triathalon Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final - 08:00 pm IST Indian players in action Sanjana Joshi Pragnya Mohan 6 Boxing - 9:00 pm - 3 AM IST Indian players in action Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32 Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32 Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67 KG (R 32) Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 75 KG (R 32) 7 Squash - 09:00 pm IST Indian players in action Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh. Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla 8 Badminton - 11:00 pm IST Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan. 9. Hockey — Not before 6.30 PM Women’s Group Match: India v Ghana 10 Where to Watch The CWG 2022 will telecasted live on Sony Sports Networks while the live streaming will be on Sony LIV.