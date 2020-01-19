English
McGregor basks in stunning comeback: Etch my name in history one more time

By Sacha Pisani
Conor McGregor

Las Vegas, January 19: "Etch my name in history one more time". That was the message from Conor McGregor after returning with a devastating first-round TKO against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor ended his 15-month absence in stunning fashion, needing just 40 seconds to stop Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday (January 18).

Irish star McGregor (22-4) had not fought in the octagon since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

However, former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor had no trouble at welterweight against veteran Cerrone as he brutally beat the American.

"I like this (welterweight) division," McGregor said in his post-fight interview. "I feel really good.

"But I came out of here unscathed. I'm in shape. We've got work to do to get back to where I was."

Asked about potential next opponent with Jorge Masvidal in the crowd, McGregor said: "Any one of these fools can get it.

"All of them. Every single one. It does not matter."

After striking Cerrone (36-14) with his shoulder, McGregor then delivered a devastating kick to the head before a flurry of punches prompted the referee to stop the welterweight bout and main event.

"I'd never seen anything like that," Cerrone said. "He busted my nose, it started bleeding, and he stepped back and head-kicked me. Oh, man. This happened this fast?"

Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
