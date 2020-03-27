Coronavirus in sport: Hima Das donates one month's salary to Assam government

The 400M Under-20 world champion is employed with PSU major Indian Oil Corporation as an HR officer in Guwahati.

"Friends it's high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa," Das tweeted.

Hima's gesture came in for special praise from sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

"Great gesture @HimaDas8 Folded hands Your hard-earned one month's salary means a lot and it will be very purposeful! #IndiaFightsCorona," the minister tweeted.

Great gesture @HimaDas8

Hima joined a growing list of sports personalities, including shuttler P V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and BCCI President Sourav Gangully, who have come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic.

The Assam Cricket Association offered to convert its Barsapara Stadium premises into a quarantine centre as the state government braced up for the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 500,000 people worldwide while causing over 24,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases has surpassed the 700-mark with 17 people succumbing to the disease.

