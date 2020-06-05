English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: NBA G League cancels remainder of season

By Scott Garbarini
NBA - cropped

Los Angeles, June 5: The NBA G League announced on Thursday (June 4) that it has cancelled the remainder of its suspended 2019-20 season.

The decision came shortly after the NBA Board of Governors approved a plan to restart its season with a 22-team format at the Walt Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida. The NBA paused its season on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the G League doing so the following day.

The G League, the NBA's primary developmental league, was scheduled to end its regular season on March 28. According to The Athletic, the league paid its players in full for the 17 canceled days and extended their health benefits.

Orlando Bucks? NBA teams lose out on coveted home court with Disney restart plan

"While canceling the remainder of the season weighs heavily on us, we recognise that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league," G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. "I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

The Wisconsin Herd, the affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, finished with the league's best record at 33-10. Herd guard Frank Mason was the top scorer at 26.4 points per game.

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 226,770 | World - 6,692,694
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: basketball nba
Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue