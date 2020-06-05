Coronavirus: NBA G League cancels remainder of season

The decision came shortly after the NBA Board of Governors approved a plan to restart its season with a 22-team format at the Walt Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida. The NBA paused its season on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the G League doing so the following day.

The G League, the NBA's primary developmental league, was scheduled to end its regular season on March 28. According to The Athletic, the league paid its players in full for the 17 canceled days and extended their health benefits.

Orlando Bucks? NBA teams lose out on coveted home court with Disney restart plan

"While canceling the remainder of the season weighs heavily on us, we recognise that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league," G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. "I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

The Wisconsin Herd, the affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, finished with the league's best record at 33-10. Herd guard Frank Mason was the top scorer at 26.4 points per game.