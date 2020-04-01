English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Lakers players symptom-free after two-week quarantine

By Sacha Pisani

Los Angeles, April 1: The Los Angeles Lakers announced their team are currently symptom-free after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 19, NBA franchise the Lakers revealed a pair of unnamed players contracted COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

But after completing a 14-day home isolation prescribed by team physicians, no Lakers players are showing symptoms.

Coronavirus continues to disrupt sport – including the NBA which is on hiatus – across the globe as countries try to contain COVID-19.

Deaths have exceeded 42,000 globally, with more than 856,800 confirmed cases.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue