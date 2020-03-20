English
Coronavirus: Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive for COVID-19

By Sacha Pisani

Los Angeles, March 20: A pair of Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA franchise announced on Thursday (March 19).

The Lakers did not release the names of the players, though they did say the pair are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician.

Lakers physicians and public health officials recommended testing for COVID-19 after four Brooklyn Nets players contracted the virus – Los Angeles played the Nets on March 10.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team," the statement read.

"The health and well-being of our players, our organisation, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery."

It comes after the Philadelphia 76ers announced that three members of the organisation tested positive for coronavirus, while the Denver Nuggets confirmed one case.

Coronavirus continues to disrupt sport – including the NBA – across the globe as countries try to contain COVID-19.

Globally, more than 10,000 people have died from almost 245,000 cases.

There have been over 205 deaths in the United States, with at least 13,700 cases.

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
