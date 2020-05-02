English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: NBA 'postpones draft lottery, combine'

By Matt Kelley
NBA
With 259 regular season games still left on the schedule, the NBA is said to have postponed this year's draft lottery.

LA, May 2: The NBA has indefinitely suspended its annual draft lottery and pre-draft scouting combine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple media reports.

Both events were originally scheduled to take place in Chicago in May.

The decision came from a conference call with the league's board of governors, who voted to postpone the lottery and combine but delayed deciding on the draft itself, which is scheduled for June 25.

The group also discussed the possibility of moving the start of the 2020-21 season back to December, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While the discussions were not definitive, pushing back the league calendar may increase the chance for games to be played with fans inside arenas.

The news comes at a key time for the league, with some agents and team personnel reportedly calling for the remainder of the 2019-20 season to be cancelled. LeBron James, however, spoke out in support of finishing the campaign on Twitter on Thursday.

Coronavirus: LeBron James adamant NBA season should continue

The scouting combine typically involves about 70 players – along with front office personnel, doctors and members of the media – gathering to run drills, play games against one another and receive medical examinations.

The NBA was the first major sports league in the United States to suspend play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no games have taken place since March 11. The league has missed 259 regular season games during the shutdown.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FC Cologne confirm three COVID-19 cases
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue