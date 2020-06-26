English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: NBA tests reveal 16 players have COVID-19

By Matt Kelley
NBA ball - cropped

New York, June 26: Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus from the latest round of tests, the league has announced.

The results of Tuesday's COVID-19 tests on 302 players were released on Friday (June 26) in a joint statement from the league and the National Basketball Players Association.

The statement said: "Any player who has tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician."

The news comes just over a month before the NBA plans to conclude the 2019-20 regular season and playoffs with a 22-team tournament in Orlando, Florida.

With numbers of new COVID-19 cases rising in the USA, including in the home states of franchises included in the 22-team format, some concern has arisen about the NBA's plan.

Arizona, Texas and Florida have been hit particularly hard in recent weeks.

The league is currently in a testing and transaction window, which allows teams to add free agents before rosters are set on July 1.

Training camps are scheduled to begin on July 9, and the NBA plans on resuming the regular season on July 30.

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: basketball nba coronavirus
Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue