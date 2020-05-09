English
Coronavirus: Ronaldo Souza tests positive for COVID-19, out of UFC 249

By Dejan Kalinic
Ronaldo Souza will not fight at UFC 249 after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday.
London, May 9: Ronaldo Souza will not fight at UFC 249 after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday (May 8).

The Brazilian was scheduled to face Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout on the preliminary card in Florida.

However, Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19 while asymptomatic and have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating.

"The middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs Jacare Souza will no longer be on the UFC 249 preliminary card due to one of Souza's COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result," a UFC statement read.

"In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza's two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19.

"As per UFC's health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment."

UFC said there had been no other positive coronavirus tests ahead of UFC 249, which is headlined by a interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 9, 2020

