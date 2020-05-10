Coronavirus: It's not weird at all – Spann reacts to fighting without fans at UFC 249

The UFC made its long-awaited return on Saturday (May 9) – fans kept away in Jacksonville, Florida due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje headline the event with their interim title clash – which was initially scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn – but Spann had the first taste of the behind-closed-doors spectacle at VyStar Veterans Memorial.

Spann beat Sam Alvey by split decision before being interviewed by commentator Joe Rogan, despite UFC executive vice-president of operations and production Craig Borsari telling ESPN during the week that no post-fight interviews would take place inside the octagon.

"It's not weird at all," Spann said when asked about fighting in the absence of spectators.

"I've been on 'The Contender [Series]' twice, so I'm good. I don't like people -- I do like people. I don't like 'em a little bit. But it's fine.

"It was nothing; like I said, I've been on 'The Contender' twice, so I'm ready for this."