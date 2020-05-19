Coronavirus: U.S. Open qualifying cancelled

The major was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just four events remain on the USGA's 2020 calendar, but no qualification events will be held as it "was not seen as a viable option".

The field will instead be determined entirely by exemptions.

Given continued health and safety concerns, the U.S. Open will be played at Winged Foot Golf Club from Sept. 17-20 without qualifying, which means the field will be filled entirely through exemptions. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) May 18, 2020

"As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision, as qualifying is a cornerstone of USGA championships," said USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer.

"We take great pride in the fact that many thousands typically enter to pursue their dream of qualifying for a USGA championship and we deeply regret that they will not have that opportunity this year. But this structure provides the best path forward for us to conduct these championships in 2020."

The tournament is due to take place between September 17-20, with exemption categories expected "in the coming weeks".