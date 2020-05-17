English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

COVID-19 impact: IOA requests Sports Ministry for one-time grant to meet financial crisis

By Pti

New Delhi, May 17: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday requested the Sports Ministry to sanction one-time financial assistance for itself, the National Sports Federations and the State Olympic Associations to tide over the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOA President Narinder Batra wrote a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking for financial assistance to resume sporting activities once the government gives the go ahead.

Batra requested the ministry to grant Rs 10 crore for the IOA, Rs 5 crore each for Olympic sports NSFs, Rs 2.50 crore for the non-Olympic sports NSFs and Rs 1 crore each for the SOAs.

"I appeal/request to you Sir, The Hon'ble Union Sports Minister Mr Kiren Rijiju to take up with Government of India to support/give one time grant to the NOC of India, National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations in this pandemic period to enable them to tide over the cash crunch being faced by them," Batra wrote.

"It (the pandemic) has affected the business, employment as well as the Sports Activities in their respective countries," he said.

"All sports competitions training and other related activities have come to a standstill and now in order to restart all these activities, it will require a lot of financial support to IOA/NSFs/SOAs," he added.

More COVID 19 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 18:53 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue