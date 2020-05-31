English
Covington on Masvidal feud: It needs to be settled in the cage

By Rob Lancaster

Las Vegas, May 31: Colby Covington wants to settle his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal in the cage now the duo are no longer connected to the same gym.

Covington recently ended his long association with American Top Team (ATT), departing on good terms with owner Dan Lambert.

However, his relationship is not quite so healthy with some of his former team-mates, including lightweight Dustin Poirier and women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

As well as that duo, Masvidal has also been firmly in his sights - and a fight between the two welterweight contenders is now much easier to make without a conflict of interests for ATT.

"I do feel like it needs to be settled in the cage," Covington told MMA Junkie.

"But at the same time, if he doesn't settle it in the cage, it will only be one reason and one person why it didn't get settled in the cage – and that'll be because of him.

"He doesn't want to fight the best in the world, and we found out he [is] all hype. He's a 50-50 journeyman. Look at his record.

"His resume speaks for itself. He's been knocked out. He's been tapped out. Back in high school, he dropped out, and when we used to live together, I kicked him out."

Covington failed in his bid to win the welterweight title last year, losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

Read more about: ufc mma mixed martial arts
Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
