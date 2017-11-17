Cris Cyborg officially set to face Holly Holm in UFC 219

Bengaluru, November 17: The UFC has announced a women's featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm with just six weeks to go before the UFC 219 event that will be held at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on December 30th.

The news of the bout was first announced by Lance Pugmire of the LA Times.

The UFC later officially confirmed the same via their twitter handle.

BREAKING: There’s a title on the line at #UFC219!@CrisCyborg is set to defend her undisputed featherweight championship against @HollyHolm in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. pic.twitter.com/zHAGrIQDir — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2017

Although this looks like a possible headliner, the UFC may surprise us with a Woodley Vs Diaz.

Cyborg Vs Holm had been rumored as a possible headliner for the event for weeks, but negotiations seemed to have stalled earlier this week with Holm's manager Lenny Fresquez declaring the fight dead due to 'financial' issues.

"Holly was anxiously awaiting the Dec. 30 fight with Cyborg," Holm's agent Lenny Fresquez told MMAFighting.com last week.

Holly had been training for it. But we could not come to financial terms for this featherweight title bout in December. We look forward to meeting her under the right circumstances."

And now with the fight confirmed it looks like one of those bargaining ploys which worked in Holm's favour.

Here's the updated UFC 219 card for now:

Cris Cyborg Vs Holly Holm - Women's featherweight title

Edson Barboza Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cynthia Calvillo Vs Carla Esparza

Matheus Nicolau Vs Louis Smolka

Carlos Condit Vs Neil Magny

Khalil Rountree Vs Gokhan Saki

Rick Glenn Vs Myles Jury

Emil Meek Vs Kamaru Usman

(Source: MMAFighting.com)