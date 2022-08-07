CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze in para table tennis in Birmingham

On a day when the wrestlers dominated, para table tennis handed India two medals from the same event. Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel clinched gold medal, India’s fourth gold on Saturday.

Patel clinched the yellow metal in the women’s singles class 3-5 at the Birmingham Games on Saturday, taking India’s gold tally to 13. The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

Bhavina reached the world No. 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open. Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women's singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013.

In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women's singles class 3-5. The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off. Para powerlifter Sudhir had also won a gold medal after scripting a Commonwealth Games record in the men's heavyweight. In para table tennis, classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes.

At the end of the day, India clinched fourteen medals, to take the medals tally to 40. India’s forty medals, include 13 gold medals, 11 silver and sixteen bronze medals. At the end of India’s action on Saturday, India is placed fifth on the points table.

Source: Inputs from PTI