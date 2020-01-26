English
Mavs acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Warriors

By Tom Webber
Willie Cauley-Stein

Los Angeles, January 26: The Dallas Mavericks have acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors for the Utah Jazz's second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Dallas consequently waived Justin Patton just 24 hours after receiving him and cash considerations from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Isaiah Roby.

The Mavs were in the market for a starting center after Dwight Powell sustained a ruptured right Achilles on Tuesday (January 21).

Five-year center Cauley-Stein averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 41 appearances for the Warriors, who he joined as a free agent in the offseason.

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
