Mavs acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Warriors

Dallas consequently waived Justin Patton just 24 hours after receiving him and cash considerations from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Isaiah Roby.

The Mavs were in the market for a starting center after Dwight Powell sustained a ruptured right Achilles on Tuesday (January 21).

Five-year center Cauley-Stein averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 41 appearances for the Warriors, who he joined as a free agent in the offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Utah’s 2020 second-round pick. In a related move, Dallas has also requested waivers on center Justin Patton. pic.twitter.com/NFwW2Y1e0t — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 25, 2020