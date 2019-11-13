English
Warriors' injury crisis deepens as Damion Lee fractures hand

By Patric Ridge
Damion Lee sustained a hand fracture
Los Angeles, November 13: The Golden State Warriors have suffered another injury blow after it was confirmed guard Damion Lee has sustained a hand fracture.

Six-time NBA champions the Warriors are without a host of players due to injury, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson headlining the list of absentees.

While Thompson has been out since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in June, two-time NBA MVP Curry broke his left hand on October 30 during a defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

Curry is set to undergo surgery, but claimed on Monday he expects to return before the end of the season.

The Warriors, who have appeared in the NBA Finals every year since 2015, have struggled at the start of this campaign, with Monday's defeat to Utah Jazz leaving the team 2-9.

Their 108-122 loss to Utah also brought more bad news, with the Warriors confirming on Tuesday (November 12) that Lee had suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his right hand. The team added the 27-year-old will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
