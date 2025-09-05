Deepika Kumari Pursues World Championship Medal as Gatha Khadake Leads India's Future in Archery

AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Deepika Kumari, in the latter part of her career, is once again pursuing a World Championship medal. India will showcase its emerging talent, led by 15-year-old Gatha Khadake, at the prestigious tournament starting Saturday (September 5).

Gatha has been a standout in Indian archery this year, securing her place in the senior team with a record 686 points during the national trials in June.

Gatha's impressive performance saw her achieve the highest recurve qualification score across genders. Her inclusion alongside seasoned archers Deepika and Ankita Bhakat highlights a blend of experience and youthful promise. Gatha and 16-year-old Sharvari Shende excelled at the trials, but only the top three secured spots for Gwangju.

Emerging Talent and Seasoned Veterans

Sharvari, who debuted at the Madrid World Cup in July, narrowly missed out on selection but remains a promising talent. Gatha also made her debut in Madrid, reaching the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Chiu Yi-Ching from Chinese Taipei. Her last-16 finish was the best among Indian women, surpassing Deepika and Ankita.

Sharvari claimed the Under-18 world title in Winnipeg, defeating two Koreans to win gold. She joined Deepika and Komalika Bari as India's only junior world champions. For 31-year-old Deepika, post-motherhood, this championship is another chance to win an elusive medal missing from her collection.

Challenges Ahead for Indian Archers

Since her debut in 2011, Deepika has only won team silvers in 2011 and 2015 but no individual medals. This will be her sixth world appearance and first since 2019. She acknowledges that time is limited to achieve this goal. A budding rivalry between Deepika and Gatha has emerged recently.

At the National Games in Uttarakhand earlier this year, they faced off in a shoot-off semi-final. Deepika edged out Gatha 10-8 in the shoot-off. Later, Gatha outscored Deepika in the qualification round at the June trials before Deepika triumphed in eliminations.

Men's Recurve Team's Revival Hopes

"Gatha has been playing well, and I wish her all the best for the future as we look forward to the World Championships," said Deepika, dismissing any rivalry suggestions. They teamed up in Madrid but exited in the second round. Individually, Gatha advanced further than her star teammate.

Ankita is the third member of the women's team and competed at the Berlin World Championships two years ago but exited in the first round. The challenge for Indians will be significant against South Korea's formidable team led by Olympic champion An San and world number one Lim Sihyeon.

Compound Section Successes

The Koreans are strong favourites in women's recurve. It remains to be seen if Indians can overcome them if they meet. In men's recurve, Dhiraj Bommadevara leads India's charge with Neeraj Chauhan and Rahul. Once considered India's brightest Olympic hope, Dhiraj seeks revival after struggles post-Asian Games and Paris Olympics.

The men's team aims to replicate their silver-medal finish from Den Bosch 2019, India's last podium finish in recurve archery. India's greatest success has been in compound archery. In the last edition, Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami made history as individual champions.

However, both failed to qualify this time, leaving responsibility on current talents like Prathamesh Fuge, Aman Saini, and Rishabh Yadav leading men's efforts. Experienced Jyothi Surekha Vennam anchors the women's team seeking world gold in her seventh appearance.

Vennam has three world medals: silver at Yankton 2021 and bronze at Den Bosch 2019 and Berlin 2023. She will be joined by Parneet Kaur and young Prithika Pradeep.

Recurve Men Recurve Women Compound Men Compound Women Dhiraj Bommadevara Deepika Kumari Prathamesh Fuge Parneet Kaur Neeraj Chauhan Ankita Bhakat Aman Saini Prithika Pradeep Rahul Gatha Khadake Rishabh Yadav Jyothi Surekha Vennam

