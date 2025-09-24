Delhi NCR Pacers Inspire Runners At Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025

Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 features a strong contingent of pacers from Delhi NCR, guiding runners through the race while promoting fitness and community spirit.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 is set to showcase an impressive display of teamwork and motivation, with 24 pacers from Delhi NCR leading the charge. These pacers, ranging from seasoned professionals to fitness enthusiasts, will guide participants through the 21K and 10K races on October 12. Their role is crucial in maintaining runners' pace and ensuring they achieve their goals.

Pacers are essential in helping runners maintain a steady pace and reach the finish line successfully. They provide guidance and support, allowing participants to achieve milestones they might not reach alone. Many pacers are corporate leaders who dedicate time from their busy schedules to inspire others on race day.

Karandeep Singh, Chief Technology Officer at IndiGo Airlines, emphasised the importance of strategy for pacers. "The role of a pacer is very important, especially in a fast run like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Many runners attempt this distance and timing for the first time, so they must follow the pacer's strategy. If they start too fast, they may not be able to finish in time. A pacer ensures every kilometre is mapped with the right pace, so runners can complete the race within their goals," he stated.

Singh also believes that fitness extends beyond race day. "Running is my passion, but my career is in IT. Wherever I've worked, I've built fitness groups, encouraging colleagues to walk, jog, and eventually run. My message to new runners is simple: run for yourself, for your fitness, and for the joy of running - not just for timing. There are no shortcuts: Train slowly, build gradually, and enjoy the process," he shared.

This year marks a significant step towards inclusivity as an all-women team will pace the 10K run at the marathon. Twelve women from various regions including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Darjeeling, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Jammu & Kashmir will lead participants through this distance. They aim to balance endurance with speed while motivating fellow runners throughout.

Shivani Verma highlighted her role as a pacer: "Being a pacer is definitely a thrill - you have a goal to achieve while helping co-runners reach theirs. The confidence that runners place in a pacer is immense. Someone aiming to cut down their timing from 60 minutes to 55 may not achieve it alone but will believe that the pacer can guide them there. It's a very responsible job - pacing strategy has to ensure a comfortable start, picking up speed midway, boosting morale throughout, and finishing on a strong note."

Impact of Women in Running

Verma also noted how more women are participating now compared to when the marathon began two decades ago. "It's very encouraging to see more women running today than when the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon began 20 years ago. A woman is often the fulcrum of the household, and her health influences the entire family. If she leads a fit lifestyle, it inspires her home, society, city, and eventually the nation. Stronger women will make for a stronger nation," she said.

Half Marathon Pacers Karandeep Singh (Delhi-01:55) Sukanto Roy (Mumbai-01:57) Fabian Clement Gonsalves (Mumbai-01:58) Saurabh Jain (Indore-01:59) Sanjay Chhabra (Delhi-02:00) Hussain Mohammed Patel (Erode-02:05) Aayush Goyal (Patiala-02:10) Vineet Agarwal (Gurugram-02:15) Sanjeev Meghani (Delhi-02:15) Hirday Punjani (Gurugram-02:20) Rashmi Mohanty (Gurugram-02:25) Thandeswaran Periyasamy (Bengaluru-02:30)

(Gurugram-80 min)/

10K Pacers Shivani Verma (Gurugram-55 min) Dickey Palzom Bhutia (Darjeeling-58 min) Aarti Bardhan (Delhi-59 min) Sayeeda Khizar (Mumbai-60 min) Capt. Asmita Handa (Delhi-60 min) Dr Pallavi Vengurlekar (Delhi-65 min) Amanjyot Sharma (Delhi-70 min) Shweta Mittal (J&K-70 min) Riya Kakkad (Delhi-75 min) Abhilasha Haver (Jaipur-75 min) Sangeeta Shiledar

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be broadcast live by Sony Sports 1 on October 12 from 6:30 am to 10:30 am.