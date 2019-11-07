English
Delhi sisters Amira and Anahat secure title wins at the Northern India Squash Championship

By
New Delhi, Nov. 7: New Delhi's young sister duo Amira Singh and Anahat Singh soared high with title wins in the finals of the Northern India Squash Championship held here at Gymkhana Club, New Delhi on Wednesday.

While Dutch Junior Championships bronze medallist Amira Singh playing in the girls' U-19 beat Megha Bhatia 11-9, 11-8, 12-10 in three straight sets her 11-year-old younger sister Anahat Singh beat Advita Sharma 11-6,9-11,11-8,11-6 in the girls' U-15 category to lift the title.

Anahat who has won British, Dutch and European open titles this year, has acquired 36 National and 5 International titles in the last 3 years while her 17-year-old sister represented India in the World Championships this year.

Both the sisters continued their impressive form from the Sub junior and Junior National Squash Championship where Anahat had won the gold in the U-16 category while Amira secured a silver medal in the U-19 category.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 20:36 [IST]
