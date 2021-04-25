DeRozan leads Spurs past Pelicans, Knicks win ninth in a row

DeRozan scored nine of his 32 points in the final three minutes, bringing the visitors back from a late five-point deficit on Saturday (April 24).

The Spurs star made all 12 of his free-throw attempts as San Antonio collectively went 27 of 32 (84.4 per cent) from the line. New Orleans, meanwhile, made only 17 of 32 (53.1 per cent).

Williamson's ninth point of the 33 he would score gave him 2,000 for his career in just 79 games, which is 10th-fastest in NBA history. That marks the fewest games a player has needed to reach 2,000 points since Michael Jordan did it in his 73rd NBA game in 1985.

Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram added 24 points each for the Pelicans, but they could not overcome all of the missed free throws.

"Big win. We buckled down and did what we needed to do."@DeMar_DeRozan called game pic.twitter.com/C2k7d4RvQi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 25, 2021

Randle, Knicks win ninth in a row

Julius Randle had 31 points as the New York Knicks rolled past the Toronto Raptors 120-103 for their ninth consecutive win -- the longest streak for New York since they won 13 in a row in 2013.

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and added 10 assists as the Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls to move within a half game of the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Anthony Edwards' 23 points and nine rebounds helped the Minnesota Timberwolves hand the Utah Jazz a rare loss in Salt Lake City, 101-96. Utah are now 26-4 at home this season.

Sixers struggle to score

Playing without Joel Embiid, who missed the game with right shoulder soreness, the Philadelphia 76ers had only one starter score in double figures in a 132-94 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia made just 31 of 82 from the field (37.8 per cent) as Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey led the scoring off the bench with 15 points each. Seth Curry paced the starters with 13 points.

Luka gets the roll

The Dallas Mavericks trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by as many as 17 points on Saturday but stormed back in the fourth quarter thanks in part to Luka Doncic doing what Luka Doncic does.

Check the clock.

Get to the stepback.

Launch from distance.



Luka Doncic works his magic late for the @dallasmavs in #PhantomCam! pic.twitter.com/2zFb9CgE7m — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2021

Saturday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 132-94 Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks 120-103 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 115-109 Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat 106-101 Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs 110-108 New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks 108-93 Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves 101-96 Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets 129-116 Houston Rockets

Suns at Nets

An appealing match-up of guards is on tap Sunday (April 25) as Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (42-17) visit Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (40-20).