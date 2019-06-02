English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dhruv Shah powers Warriors into finals of MSL table tennis tourney

By Pti
Dhruv Shah powers Warriors into finals of MSL table tennis tourney
Image Courtesy: UTT Mumbai Super League

Mumbai, June 2: Paddler Dhruv Shah came up with a brilliant performance to guide Century Warriors into the finals of the UTT Mumbai Super League table tennis tournament here Sunday (June 2).

Dhruv sizzled in both his matches to lead Warriors to comfortable 14-9 win over King Pong to set up a thrilling final clash with last year's runners-up, Ace.

In the opening match, two of India's best female players, Divya Deshpande and Madhurika Patkar, clashed. Patkar came out victorious 2-1 (10-11, 11-7, 11-8) to give King Pong the early lead. Mandar Hardikar won the next match after he recorded a dominating 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-10) victory over Bhavitavya Shah in the men's singles to give Warriors a 4-2 lead.

Havish Asrani lost to Shivam Das 1-2 (11-3, 2-11, 8-11) in the junior boy's event allowing King Pong to reduce the gap. With the scores tied, Dhruv Shah then teamed up with Sameer Bhate in the doubles (veterans and cadet) category and registered a 3-0 (11-7,11-7,11-4) victory over the duo of Ravi Shah and Hriday Deshpande to surge ahead.

Warriors lost the next two matches after Aditi Sinha went down to Vidhi Sinha 1-2 (11-8,3-11,4-11) in the junior girl's competition and in the mixed doubles encounter their pair of Mandar Hardikar and Divya Deshpande capitulated to Bhavitavya Shah and Madhurika Patkar 1-2 (5-11,9-11,11-9).

With two consecutive wins, King Pong narrowed the gap by a solitary point and set the tie up for an exciting finish. However, they could not capitalize and Dhruv once again proved to be the game changer and picked up an all important 3-0 (11-6,11-7,11-10) win over Hriday Deshpande in the cadet category to take Warriors to 13 points.

With just a point needed to march into the finals, Havish Asrani and Aditi Sinha went down 2-11 in the opening game of the mix doubles (jr. boys & girls) against the team of Shivam Das & Vidhi Sinha, but roared back to win the next one 11-9 to seal the tie with a game and match remaining.

In the other semifinal, led by superb performance by junior and cadet duo of Chinmay Somaiya and Udit Sachdev, Ace eked out a narrow 14-13 victory over West Coast Rangers to advance into the summit clash.

More TABLE TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 5 - June 2 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: table tennis mumbai
Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 19:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue