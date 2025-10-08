Arjun Deshwal scores career-best 26 points to help Tamil Thalaivas sign off from home leg with massive win against Patna Pirates

More sports Diksha Dagar Eyes Glory At The Hero Women’s Indian Open- EXCLUSIVE By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 9:59 [IST]

oi-Subhashish Sarkar

Diksha Dagar is ready to lead India's charge once again as she tees off at the $500,000 Hero Women's Indian Open in Gurugram this week. After a consistent season with five Top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour, the 23-year-old left-hander is determined to turn those close calls into a long-awaited victory.

"I feel that I'm going great, but I still want to achieve more," Diksha told myKhel in an exclusive chat. "I've been playing good golf and finishing well, but now it's time to start winning tournaments."

The 2023 edition saw her finish third, her closest brush with the title so far. This time, she hopes to go two steps higher. "Many people are hoping for an Indian winner, and I'm also motivated to bring the trophy home," she said with quiet confidence.

Her season has been about steady growth and self-belief. "Making the cut at the British Open this year was a dream come true. It made me believe that I'm on the right path," she added. "I just try to stay consistent and play my own game."

After a packed few months, The 24-year-old golfer took a short break to recharge. "In June and July, I was playing my best golf. I was confident I could win the Indian Open. I took a month off because I was tired, but now I'm getting back to my rhythm," she shared. "I'm not overthinking. My game is still the same, I just need to believe in myself."

With England's Liz Young returning to defend her title, the competition will be tough but Diksha's determination and calm mindset might just script a new chapter in Indian golf this week.

Besides Dagar, strong Indian contenders will include Tvesha Malik, Hitaashee Bakshi, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, and Vani Kapoor.