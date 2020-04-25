English
Dingko Singh reaches Delhi as SpiceJet air ambulance flies him in for cancer treatment

By

New Delhi, April 25: Asian Games Gold Medallist Dingko Singh was flown on Sunday from Imphal to Delhi by SpiceJet’s air ambulance service for his liver cancer treatment.

At a time when no airline is operational due to lockdown, the airline provided the air ambulance service free of charge to the Padma awardee.

Ailing boxer Dingko Singh to be airlifted by SpiceJet from Imphal via air ambulance amid coronavirus lockdown

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet and President, Boxing Federation of India, said, “I am to happy share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Boxers Vijender Singh, Manoj Kumar help raise funds for ailing Dingko Singh

The decorated boxer along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi flew from Imphal. The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi in an air ambulance was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, who is also the President of the Boxing Federation of India.

The 41-year-old former boxer reached the capital on Sunday in the evening (6:15pm) and headed to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance, straight from the airport.

Boxing Federation of India will be keeping a close watch on the Boxing legend's treatment and progress.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 21:01 [IST]
