'I don't love it anymore' – Cerrone retires from UFC with Hollywood aims

Las Vegas, July 3: Donald Cerrone confirmed his retirement from UFC on Saturday, after a loss to Jim Miller, with a Hollywood dream now set to be pursued.
Cerrone, nicknamed "Cowboy", lost via a second-round submission to 38-year-old Miller in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 2).
That took his career record to 36-17, and after the bout, the 39-year-old confirmed his career was over.
Having placed his famous cowboy hat and gloves down in the octagon, Cerrone told Joe Rogan: "I don't love it anymore.
"It's hard for me to get up – this is the longest camp I've had in a long time – I just don't love it anymore.
The last ride of an iconic career. Thank you @CowboyCerrone 👏🤠 pic.twitter.com/LEF6Lnea6i— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
"It's time to bow out, I've got to know when.
"This is the perfect event, sold-out crowd, Las Vegas, got my boys, one hell of a career man – hopefully one day I'll be in the Hall of Fame."
As for his next move, Cerrone – who has acted before – said: "I'm going to be a movie star baby!"
Cerrone has made 48 appearances in the WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) and UFC, the most of all time.
