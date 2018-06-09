English

Durant wins second successive NBA Finals MVP

Posted By:
Kevin Durant named NBA Finals MVP for the second straight season
Kevin Durant named NBA Finals MVP for the second straight season

New York, June 9: Kevin Durant was named NBA Finals MVP for the second straight season after leading the Golden State Warriors to back-to-back championships.

Durant recorded a triple-double in Friday's 108-85 game-four victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors superstar scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists as Golden State sealed a series sweep.

"This about the journey, going to work every day with these guys," Durant said after the game on ABC. "It's fun when you play against one of the best in the game ."

Durant had scored 43 points in game three. He was narrowly named MVP, edging out Warriors team-mate Stephen Curry by a couple of votes.

Joining illustrious company, Durant became just the sixth player to win back-to-back Finals MVPs. The others are LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue